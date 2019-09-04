CJ Group's Heir Apparent Detained on Drug Charges

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors detained the eldest son of CJ Group Chairperson Lee Jae-hyun on Wednesday over drug charges.The Incheon District Prosecutors' Office said Lee Sun-ho, the heir apparent of South Korea’s leading food and entertainment conglomerate, voluntarily turned himself in at around 6:20 p.m. and asked that he be arrested.He is accused of attempting to smuggle liquid marijuana and other banned substances into the country via Incheon International Airport on Sunday. He is also suspected of consuming marijuana, as a urine sample tested positive for the banned substance.The prosecution had released him after an earlier initial investigation, raising suspicions that preferential treatment was given to the CJ family scion.The prosecution requested an arrest warrant for him on Thursday morning on charges of violating the country's Narcotics Control Act.