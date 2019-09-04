S. Korea's Current Account Surplus Hits 9-Month High in July

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's current account surplus grew for a third consecutive month in July, reaching a nine-month high on increased income from overseas investment.According to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the country's current account surplus in the month came to six-point-95 billion dollars.That's the largest since October 2018, when the country posted a nine-point-35 billion dollar surplus.In July, the country's goods account surplus came to six-point-19 billion dollars, a sharp drop from the approximately ten-point-eight billion dollars posted a year earlier.The service account deficit, on the other hand, narrowed to one-point-67 billion dollars from three-point-09 billion dollars over the cited period.The country's exports slipped ten-point-nine percent on-year to 48-point-26 billion dollars in July, while imports fell three percent to 42-point-08 billion dollars.