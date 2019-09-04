US Sales of Hyundai, Kia Up 12% in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors said that on-year U.S. sales have climbed for 13 straight months.According to the firms on Wednesday, Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 124-thousand-467 vehicles in the U.S., up 12-point-three percent from a year earlier.Hyundai sold about 63-thousand-700 units in August, up 12 percent on-year and marking a 13th consecutive month of on-year increases in U.S. sales.SUVs, including the Santa Fe, Tucson and Palisade models, accounted for about half of the automaker’s August sales, growing 31 percent on-year.Kia saw its sales jump 12-point-seven percent on-year to 60-thousand-700 units in August, also on the back of robust sales of SUVs, including the Telluride and Sportage models.