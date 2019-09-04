SNU Student Council Repeats Opposition to Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The student council at Seoul National University(SNU), where justice minister nominee Cho Kuk is an alumnus and professor, has again called for the withdrawal of Cho’s nomination.The council held a news conference on Thursday and urged the government and Cho to make the “right decision,” which they say would enable South Korea to be a nation where justice is realized and fairness lives.The council said it cannot entrust the future of the Justice Ministry to Cho based only on the nominee's promise that he will not receive briefings from the prosecution on probes of his family if he is appointed minister.The student organization said placing Cho at the helm of the Justice Ministry would be an act of deceiving and ridiculing all young adults who believe in the fairness of the system and face the struggles of everyday life.The council will hold a third candlelight vigil on Monday to protest Cho’s nomination. Students at Korea University will also hold a candlelight vigil on Friday.