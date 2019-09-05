Witness List Finalized for Justice Minister Nominee Confirmation Hearing

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s major political parties have finalized a list of witnesses for the confirmation hearing of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk set to take place on Friday.Four witnesses were requested by the ruling Democratic Party, including Professor Yun Sun-jin of Seoul National University's Graduate School of Environmental Studies and Busan Medical Center Director Roh Hwan-jung.Seven witnesses were called by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), including Professor Chang Young-pyo of Dankook University's Department of Medical Science and a board member from a private middle school owned by Cho’s family, identified by the surname Kim.Meanwhile, Dongyang University President Choi Sung-hae, who may be linked to emergent allegations of falsified document submission made against Cho's daughter, was not included in the list.Cho family members directly involved with numerous allegations of impropriety were also excluded from the witness list.