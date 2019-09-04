Nominee's Daughter Allegedly Submitted Falsified Internship Certificate

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister nominee Cho Kuk's daughter, who faces allegations of making false statements about receiving an award to get into medical school, is also suspected of having lied about completing an internship at a state-run research institute.An official at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology(KIST) told KBS on Wednesday that Cho's daughter showed up for less than five days out of the three-week internship program, adding there's no record of a certificate being issued to her.In her letter of self-introduction submitted to Pusan National University's medical school in 2014, the daughter claimed she had completed the three-week program at KIST in 2010, attaching a copy of the certificate.While the head of the research center who authorizes the certificates said he did not approve the one issued to the daughter, another center chief at KIST, who is a childhood friend of Cho's wife, was found to have issued the certificate.It has yet to be confirmed whether the certificate carried the seal of the institute's president.When asked by KBS about the certificate, the center chief who issued it said prosecutors are currently investigating the matter.