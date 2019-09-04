Defense Minister Sends Veiled Warning to Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo sent a veiled warning to Japan amid Seoul's ongoing trade conflict with Tokyo.In a keynote speech at the Seoul Defense Dialogue on Thursday, Jeong expressed concern over countries "around the Korean Peninsula that try to pursue national interests by inciting security conflicts with their neighbors."Although the minister didn't explicitly cite the country, the remarks are believed to have been directed at Japan.Speaking on inter-Korean relations, Jeong said that despite the progress made towards peace on the peninsula, challenges lie ahead, citing recent missile launches by the North.He said South Korea will continue efforts to build mutual trust, adding that Seoul will ensure peace through a strong deterrence.