Dongyang University President Claims Cho's Wife Requested False Testimony

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Allegations that falsified documents may have enabled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk's daughter's acceptance into medical school continue to mount as the president of Dongyang University has claimed that Cho's wife asked him to cover up for her. Cho's daughter, meanwhile, faces yet further allegations of document falsification.Choi You Sun has the latest.Report: Dongyang University President Choi Sung-hae said justice minister nominee Cho Kuk's wife asked him to publicly state that he had authorized her to issue the president's award certificate to her daughter.Speaking to reporters after being questioned by prosecutors early Thursday, Choi said Cho's wife, who is a professor at Dongyang University, contacted him after the prosecution raided her office at the university earlier this week.On Tuesday, the prosecution raided offices of Dongyang University amid fresh allegations that Cho's daughter may have made false statements about receiving the president's award from the school to get into Pusan National University's medical school in 2014.Choi told reporters that he would remember if he had given such an award to Cho's daughter since he knows her very well, adding he's certain that he had not.Cho's daughter is also suspected of having lied about completing a three-week internship at the state-run Korea Institute of Science and Technology(KIST) to be admitted to the medical school.While the head of the research center who authorizes internship certificates said he did not approve the one issued to the daughter, another center chief at KIST, who is a childhood friend of Cho's wife, was found to have issued the certificate.In the wake of the widening probe on the Cho family, prosecutors raided the Yeongdeungpo branch of a brokerage called Korea Investment and Securities on Thursday, securing computer hard drives and documents regarding the Cho family's private equity fund.Meanwhile, South Korea’s major political parties finalized a list of eleven witnesses to appear before lawmakers at Cho's confirmation hearing on Friday.Professors at Seoul National University and Dankook University were included, but Dongyang University President Choi and members of Cho’s family directly involved in allegations of impropriety were excluded.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.