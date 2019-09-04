S. Korea, India Defense Chiefs Agree to Boost Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo held talks with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in Seoul on Thursday and discussed defense cooperation and regional security affairs.According to Seoul's defense ministry, the two sides agreed to step up cooperation in national defense and the defense industry based on their "special, strategic partnership."To this aim, the ministers agreed to swiftly hold meetings of vice foreign ministers and vice defense ministers and also hold regular meetings between the two countries' military branches while facilitating exchanges on defense education.The two sides agreed to pursue defense cooperation in a mutually beneficial way.During the meeting, Minister Jeong explained South Korea's efforts to denuclearize and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula and asked for India's unchanging support.In response, the Indian defense chief said his country fully supports and will continue to support Seoul's endeavors alongside the international community towards complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the peninsula.Minister Singh is in Korea to attend the Seoul Defense Dialogue.