Seoul to Seek Global Cooperation on Japan's Disposal of Fukushima Water

Photo : KBS News

South Korea will seek global cooperation to respond to a possible move by Japan to discharge water contaminated from the 2011 Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.The Ministry of Science and ICT and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission said Thursday they sent a letter to the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA), requesting cooperation from the international community regarding Japan's disposal of the tainted water.The letter includes concern over the water's possible discharge into the ocean and the environmental impact.Seoul has also asked for the IAEA's active participation on this issue together with other global organizations and related countries.Vice Science Minister Mun Mi-ock and the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission's chairperson Uhm Jae-sik will also bring attention to this issue at the IAEA General Conference starting in Vienna, Austria on September 16th.Vice Minister Moon will also deliver a keynote speech on that day.The Seoul government said it will continue to urge the international community to act so that Japan can find the safest way of handling the contaminated water without imposing any burdens on the future generation.