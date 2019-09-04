Top Office: Moon Fulfills Pledge of Visiting All 10 ASEAN Nations

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has noted that with President Moon Jae-in's latest tour of three Southeast Asian nations, he has fulfilled his promise to visit all ten member nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN.Choo Hyung-cheol, adviser to the president for economic affairs, held a briefing in the Laotian capital on Thursday where Moon was making a state visit.Choo said ASEAN is very strategically important for South Korea with high potential for cooperation in high-tech sectors such as biotechnology and electric cars.He added the most important achievement of the ASEAN visits was that Moon was able to solicit support and cooperation for his administration's New Southern Policy initiative.The adviser noted that Moon is the only South Korean leader to visit all ten ASEAN countries during their presidency.Choo also cited ongoing free trade negotiations, a record trade volume and ever increasing personnel exchanges in tourism and academics between South Korea and ASEAN as proof of Moon's concrete accomplishments.