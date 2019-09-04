Ruling Bloc to Discuss Reforming University Admission System

Photo : KBS News

South Korea’s ruling bloc will discuss how to retool the country’s university entrance system amid allegations of academic impropriety surrounding the justice minister nominee’s daughter.The ruling Democratic Party, the government and the presidential office plan to hold a joint meeting on Friday. Representatives from each party, including Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae, will reportedly discuss measures to enhance the transparency of high school transcripts.Before embarking on his three-nation tour to Southeast Asia on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in instructed officials to review the college entrance system, not only to respond to the controversy over Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk’s daughter, but to fundamentally change the system for the better.Education Minister Yoo also revealed on Wednesday that the government will prioritize transparency and fairness in reconsidering the transcript-centered university admission process.Cho’s daughter has been mired in controversy since her father was nominated as justice minister last month. She has been accused of inflating her achievements in order to enter prestigious schools.