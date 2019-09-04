S. Korea, Laos Hold Summit to Discuss Bilateral, Regional Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a summit meeting with his Laotian counterpart to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation.During Thursday's summit in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, Moon and Laos President Bounnhang Vorachith assessed past cooperation between South Korea and Laos ahead of next year’s 25th anniversary of the reestablishment of diplomatic ties.Agreeing there was great potential to develop bilateral relations through synergy between Seoul’s New Southern Policy and Laos’ national development projects, the two leaders agreed to strengthen and accelerate related cooperation.They specifically discussed ways to enhance cooperation on Laos’ plan to develop agricultural regions and the Mekong River.They also expressed hope that a special summit to be held in Busan later this year between South Korea and ASEAN member states and the ensuing first-ever South Korea-Mekong summit will help leapfrog bilateral ties.The first South Korean president to make a state visit to Laos, Moon also thanked the Southeast Asian country for supporting the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, while Bounnhang praised Seoul's efforts toward complete denuclearization and lasting peace in the region.