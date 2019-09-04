Conservative Professors Demand Justice Minister Nominee's Withdrawal

A group of politically conservative current and former university professors has called for the withdrawal of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk.
The professors, led jointly by Myongji University honorary professor Cho Dong-geun and KAIST professor Lee Byung-tae, issued a statement during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.
In the statement, they demanded Cho recuse himself from the nomination, citing allegations surrounding him and his family.
They also called on the government to launch a special investigation into those allegations.
Arguing that they are acting to overcome what they call a “national crisis” caused by policy failures, the professors also criticized the Moon Jae-in administration, accusing it of arrogance and self-righteousness.
A total of 196 professors from 85 universities across the country signed the statement, according to the group.