Conservative Professors Demand Justice Minister Nominee's Withdrawal

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of politically conservative current and former university professors has called for the withdrawal of Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk.The professors, led jointly by Myongji University honorary professor Cho Dong-geun and KAIST professor Lee Byung-tae, issued a statement during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday.In the statement, they demanded Cho recuse himself from the nomination, citing allegations surrounding him and his family.They also called on the government to launch a special investigation into those allegations.Arguing that they are acting to overcome what they call a “national crisis” caused by policy failures, the professors also criticized the Moon Jae-in administration, accusing it of arrogance and self-righteousness.A total of 196 professors from 85 universities across the country signed the statement, according to the group.