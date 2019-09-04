UN Panel: N. Korea Continues to Develop Nuclear, ICBM Programs

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN panel of experts said on Thursday that North Korea is continuing efforts to enhance its nuclear and missile programs despite the suspension of nuclear weapon and intercontinental ballistic missile tests since late 2017.The panel gave the assessment in a new report for the UN Security Council committee monitoring sanctions implementation against North Korea, citing observed activity from February to August.The panel also said there are continued operations at Yongbyon nuclear facilities, pointing to uranium enrichment activity and ongoing construction of a light water reactor.The report said that a new class of short-range ballistic missiles launched on May 4 and 9, as well as two missiles described by the North as a "new-type tactical guided weapon" launched on July 24, are evidence of the North's ability to master key components of ballistic missile systems.The experts added that this includes solid rocket fuel production, mobility through the use of different types of transporter erector launchers and the capacity to penetrate ballistic missile defense systems.