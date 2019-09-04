Gov't Allocates Record 1 Tln Won Budget to Boost Exports

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has allocated a record one trillion won to help boost national exports.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday that it carved out of next year’s budget one-point-07 trillion won to support outbound shipments, the first time such an earmark has surpassed the one trillion won mark.The funds will be spent to promote exports and diversify overseas destinations as the country's outbound shipments slipped 13-point-six percent last month from a year earlier, the ninth consecutive month of decline.The government plans to provide customized support for exports to emerging markets in Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East as well as to advanced economies worldwide.The country's exporters will be further underpinned next year by a three-point-seven trillion won injection to the trade insurance fund.