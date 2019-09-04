Typhoon Lingling Approaching Korean Peninsula at High Speed

Photo : KBS

Typhoon Lingling is approaching the Korean Peninsula at high speed and its effects are expected to be felt in South Korea as early as Friday afternoon.The Korea Meteorological Administration said that as of 7 a.m. Friday, the typhoon is moving northward in waters northwest of Okinawa at a speed of 20 to 30 kilometers per hour.Typhoon Lingling, the season’s 13th typhoon, is forecast to reach waters 150 kilometers southwest of Jeju Island at around 3 a.m. Saturday and 140 kilometers southwest of Seoul at around 3 p.m.Jeju is expected to feel the effects of the strong typhoon from Friday afternoon, southern peninsular regions from Friday night and central regions from Saturday morning.The weather agency called for extra caution and preventive measures against strong winds on islands and in coastal areas, warning that some islands will see strong winds of over 55 meters per second.