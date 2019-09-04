Moon to Return from 3-Nation Southeast Asia Tour Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will return to South Korea on Friday afternoon, concluding a three-nation tour of Southeast Asia.While in Thailand, Moon attended a launch event for “Brand K,” an official trademark for goods produced by dozens of South Korean small- and mid-sized enterprises.In Myanmar, the president attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the Korea-Myanmar Industrial Complex, which is expected to serve as a stepping stone for South Korean firms to advance into the Myanmar market.In Laos, Moon visited an area of the Mekong River where a South Korea-Laos joint project is under way dedicated to water security and integrated river basin management.The presidential office said that with the six-day journey, Moon has fulfilled his promise to visit all ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) member states during his presidency.The commitment is part of the administration’s New Southern Policy drive, intended to strengthen and broaden partnerships with ASEAN and South Asia.After returning to Seoul, Moon is likely to be briefed on the latest developments on justice minister nominee Cho Kuk, who is attending his parliamentary confirmation hearing on Friday.