Prosecutors Summon CEO of Private Equity Firm Linked to Justice Minister Nominee's Family

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are questioning for the second consecutive day the CEO of a private equity(PE) firm linked to justice minister nominee Cho Kuk's family.According to the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office, it summoned the CEO of Co-Link PE, surnamed Lee, for questioning on Friday morning following questioning on Thursday.Cho’s wife, children, brother-in-law and his two sons invested one-point-four billion won in Blue Core Value-Up One, a fund managed by CO-Link PE. The Cho family’s investment is equal to the total capital of the fund.Lee had left the country after a series of scandals surrounding Cho and his family emerged, but returned at the request of the prosecution. Cho’s first cousin once removed, who is suspected to be the actual owner of CO-Link PE, also left the country and remains abroad.The prosecution is reportedly examining how Cho's family came to invest in the fund and whether its managing firm used the influence of Cho to help companies it has invested in.