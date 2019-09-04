Menu Content

UN Committee: N. Korea Continues to Buy Banned Luxury Items

Write: 2019-09-06 11:53:29Update: 2019-09-06 13:51:30

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea has assessed that North Korea continues to purchase banned luxury items in violation of international sanctions. 

In a report released on Thursday, the committee cited as evidence a Mercedes Maybach S-Class limousine that the North brought to Vietnam for a summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this February.

The report added that a UN member state confiscated shipments of roughly 10-thousand bottles of Belarusian vodka and 90-thousand bottles of Russian vodka last November and this February, respectively.

The spirits, worth approximately 41-thousand U.S. dollars, were likely purchased by the North according to the report.
