Putin 'Concerned' about Possible Short-range Missile Deployment to S. Korea, Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed deep concern that the U.S. is considering deploying mid-range missiles in Asia.Speaking at a meeting at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on Thursday, Putin said Moscow understands that such deployment in South Korea or Japan would be pursued under the pretext of responding to the North Korea threat.However, he said the missile systems would pose a serious problem for Russia as they would cover a large part of Russia’s territory, including its Far East.Putin's comments come after U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said last month that the U.S. is looking to deploy new ground-launched, intermediate-range missiles in Asia. He did not specify where exactly in the region, however.The move was suggested a day after Washington pulled out of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed with Russia in 1987. Both sides accused the other of violating the landmark pact.