Samsung Electronics Releases Galaxy Fold 5G in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics released its foldable Galaxy Fold 5G smartphone in South Korea on Friday.The Galaxy Fold has a four-point-six-inch screen that becomes a seven-point-three-inch display when unfolded and is designed to enhance multitasking and entertainment experiences.The tech giant had initially planned to launch the device in the United States in late April but held off after durability issues were discovered by early reviewers.Samsung said it extended a protective layer on the display beyond the bezel, making it harder to peel off, and strengthened the top and bottom of the hinge area with new protection caps to reinforce the protection of the display.Following the domestic release, Samsung is expected to sequentially launch the latest device in Great Britain, France, Germany, Singapore and the U.S. in 4G and 5G versions.