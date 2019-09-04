High Court Fines Gyeonggi Governor in Appeals Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

The governor of Gyeonggi Province was slapped with a strong penalty on Friday during an appeals trial following a lower court's acquittal earlier this year.The Suwon High Court ordered Lee Jae-myung to pay a three million won fine for using his position to have city officials commit his estranged older brother to a mental institution in April 2012.Lee had been found not guilty of the charge by a lower court earlier this year, which also acquitted him of other criminal charges.The charges included lying about an allegation that he encouraged an acquaintance to misrepresent themselves as a prosecutor and that he released false information as mayor of Gyeonggi’s Seongnam city.The higher court agreed with the lower court’s decision on all charges except for the case involving Lee's brother.If the latest court ruling is finalized, Lee could lose his governorship as an elected public official’s appointment becomes invalid if they are fined one million won or more for certain legal violations.