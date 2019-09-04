Economy KOSPI Closes Friday Up 0.22%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained four-point-38 points, or point-22 percent, on Friday. It ended the week at two-thousand-nine-point-13.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing one-point-84 points, or point-29 percent, to close at 631-point-15.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-196-point-nine won.