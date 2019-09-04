Inter-Korea Japanese Media: Nearly No S. Korean Group Tours to Tsushima Island

Japan's Tsushima Island appears to be bearing the brunt of the growing boycott Japan movement in South Korea.



Japan's Nihon Keizai Shimbun newspaper on Friday quoted tourism officials on the island as saying that Korean tourists have been nearly nonexistent these days.



A hotel official in southern Tsushima said that a 40-member tour group from South Korea that reserved a four-day visit for the Chuseok holiday canceled their trip.



Other Japanese news media outlets reported that despite the high summer travel season, the number of travelers are scant on the island.



Last year, 410-thousand South Koreans visited Tsushima, a 15 percent increase from the previous year.



Some 40-thousand visited the island in May of this year, but that number plummeted to 20-thousand in July.



Following Tokyo's export restrictions against Seoul, a growing number of South Koreans are refusing to buy Japanese products or travel to Japan.