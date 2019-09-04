International S. Korea to Take Issue with Controversial Flag, Other Issues at Tokyo Paralympic Prep Meeting

South Korean sports officials plan to urge Tokyo to not use medals bearing the image of the Rising Sun flag, a symbol of Japan’s past imperial aggression, during next year’s Paralympics Games.



The Korea Paralympic Committee said on Friday they will raise the issue during the chief Paralympic delegates’ meeting in Tokyo next week and deliver their message to the International Paralympics Committee(IPC).



The South Korean committee also plans to express its opposition to Japan’s plan to allow spectators to use the controversial flag during the Paralympics and label Dokdo as Japanese territory on the official 2020 Tokyo Paralympic website. It will also voice concerns over food safety for athletes and delegates citing the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster.



The chief delegates’ meeting to be held between Sunday and Saturday of next week will gather together representatives from the IPC and countries that will participate in the 2020 Paralympic games to discuss preparations and other issues.



South Korea lodged similar protests and concerns during last month’s chief delegates’ meeting for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.