International Seoul City Council Legislates against Japanese Firms Involved in Wartime Forced Labor

Seoul City Council has passed an ordinance that limits the discretion of the city’s government in procuring products by Japanese companies implicated in wartime forced labor.



The ordinance was passed unanimously on Friday despite concern that such a move may extend the conflict between South Korea and Japan beyond the national government level.



However, a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said the municipal government understands the intent of the legislation and respects the council’s decision.



Busan City Council passed a similar ordinance on the same day. The moves by the municipal councils come after Tokyo slapped trade curbs on Seoul in what many believe to be retaliation for Korean court rulings that order Japanese companies to compensate victims of wartime forced labor.