Photo : YONHAP News

An official of the presidential office has criticized the prosecution’s ongoing investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister-nominee Cho Kuk and his family, calling the probe excessive.Noting that prosecutors carried out search and seizure operations at over 20 venues, the official said such efforts were usually reserved in the past for high profile cases such as insurrection conspiracies and nationwide crackdowns on organized crime.The official claimed that prosecutors, afraid of having a reform-minded justice minister who will curtail their power, were trying to block Cho’s appointment by any means necessary.Another administrative official of the top office leveled similar accusations against the prosecution on Facebook but later deactivated the Facebook account when controversy ensued.