Justice Minister Nominee's Wife Indicted on Forgery Charges

Photo : KBS News

The wife of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk was indicted on Friday on charges of fabricating a school president's award certificate in 2012 to help her daughter enter medical school.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office filed a formal charge against Cho's wife surnamed Chung who is a professor at Dongyang University at around 11 p.m.Prosecutors swiftly proceeded with the indictment as a seven-year statute of limitations was to expire at midnight on Friday.Cho’s daughter referenced the award, which recognized her volunteer work, in a self-introduction letter she wrote when applying to medical school in 2014.Chung alleges a university employee put together the award to acknowledge her daughter's volunteer work performed at the school but based on evidence collected and testimony of university officials, prosecutors concluded that Chung in fact forged the document.An official with the prosecution said the evidence secured corroborates the allegation and they decided to press charges without summoning her for questioning.Speaking to KBS, Dongyang University's president also said he does not remember approving the award certificate in question which he noted had differences from other certificates the school awards, such as its serial number.A tough court battle is expected as Chung is denying the charges.