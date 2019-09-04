Cho Expresses Regret over Wife's Indictment Without Summons

Photo : YONHAP News

Embattled justice minister nominee Cho Kuk has expressed regret over the prosecution's decision to indict his wife without a summons for a probe.Speaking to reporters early Saturday after attending his confirmation hearing, the nominee said he respects the prosecutors' position but it's regrettable the charges were filed against her without a summons.Cho said that in accordance with criminal proceedings, his wife will have the right to defense and will be presumed innocent until proven otherwise.The presidential office has not issued any statement following the indictment of Cho's wife on forgery charges.Officials at the top office told KBS they have no knowledge on the content of the charges and have nothing to say regarding the investigation.The Blue House previously said the president will decide on whether to appoint the nominee as minister after considering the confirmation hearing results and public opinions.The ruling Democratic Party has criticized the indictment as a clear abuse of prosecutorial power while the opposition has called for Cho's resignation.Cho’s wife surnamed Chung, who is a professor at Dongyang University, is accused of fabricating a school document for her daughter to help her gain entry into medical school.