Biegun Says N. Korea WMDs Unacceptable, Urges Regime to Engage in Dialogue

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun said Friday that if North Korea continues to cling to its weapons of mass destruction(WMD), it will never be able to realize its full economic potential or enjoy true economic security and stability.Speaking at the University of Michigan, his alma mater, the envoy added the U.S. and the rest of the world "will not accept that."Biegun also underscored the threat of a nuclear-armed North Korea may spur nuclear armament across Asia.He said that North Korea's continued development of WMDs is a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and urged for negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.In a media interview in the state of Missouri on Friday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also assured Pyongyang of Washington's security guarantees which President Donald Trump promised during last year's summit talks, should the regime dismantle its nuclear weapons program.He also said he believes North Korea is still committed to talks and intends to head down the diplomatic path and the U.S. is doing everything it can to encourage that.