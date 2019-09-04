One out of Five S. Koreans to Spend Chuseok Alone

Photo : YONHAP News

A survey finds that one out of five South Korean adults will spend the Chuseok holiday alone while 45 percent of office workers will still be working during Korean thanksgiving.In a survey of over 28-hundred adults in the country by local job search portal JobKorea, 19-point-eight said they will spend the holiday alone.More men will be by themselves at over 22 percent compared to 17 percent for women.By employment status, people searching for a job took up the largest portion of those spending Chuseok alone at 28 percent.The number of single people going solo for the holiday was seven times higher than their married counterparts.Another survey by JobKorea shows 45 percent of office workers and 64-point-seven percent of part-timers will be working through Chuseok.Well over 60 percent of these respondents from each group said they were working on the day of Chuseok which is Friday September 13th.For the reasons why, 57 percent said they have no choice because their company will be open during the holiday, while 40 percent were volunteering to work for extra wages.