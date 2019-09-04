Gasoline Price Up 23 Won After Fuel Tax Cuts Expire

Photo : YONHAP News

Gasoline prices nationwide rose an average 23 won per liter this week after fuel tax cuts were completely phased out last month.According to Opinet, an oil price information website run by the Korea National Oil Corporation, the national average price of regular gasoline rose to one-thousand-516-point-nine won per liter in the first week of September.In Seoul, where gas prices are the highest, the weekly average increased by 32 won to over one-thousand-623 won per liter.The price of diesel also rose 17-point-eight won to one-thousand-369-point-seven won this week.Meanwhile global oil prices went down with the Dubai crude falling a dollar 60 to 57 dollars 30 cents a barrel.The Korea National Oil Corporation attributed the fall to increased output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, or OPEC, and the imposition of additional tariffs by the U.S. and China on each other's imports.