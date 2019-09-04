Typhoon Lingling Leaves 3 Dead

Photo : YONHAP News

At least three people were killed on Saturday as Typhoon Lingling hit the Korean Peninsula, bringing heavy rains and strong winds.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters confirmed that three people died and 26 were injured as of 11 a.m. Sunday.A woman in her 70s died in Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province after she was knocked over by strong winds, and a bus driver in his late 30s died at a parking lot in Incheon after walls collapsed on him due to the heavy winds.Later in the day in Paju, north of Seoul, a 61-year-old man was killed after being struck in the head by a roof panel at a golf driving range.While more than 160-thousand households across the country experienced power outages during the day, the state-run Korea Electric Power Corporation said on Sunday that it has fixed most of the power failures.About 930 reports were filed with authorities on damages to facilities as a result of the strong winds, and over seven-thousand hectares of farmlands were hit by the strong typhoon.As of 6 a.m. Sunday, 232 flights were cancelled at 13 airports across the nation, including Incheon, Gimpo and Jeju airports.