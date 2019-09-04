KBS Poll: 49% Against Appointment of Cho Kuk as Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

A recent poll finds that nearly half of South Koreans are opposed to the appointment of Cho Kuk as justice minister.According to a KBS poll of over one-thousand adults, 49 percent of the respondents said that they are against Cho's appointment, while 37 percent said they were in favor.The poll was conducted on Saturday after Cho's confirmation hearing was held the previous day and his wife was indicted on charges of fabricating a school president's award certificate to help her daughter enter medical school.In the KBS poll, 59 percent of the respondents said Cho's confirmation hearing failed to resolve suspicions regarding Cho and his family, while 33 percent responded otherwise.Forty-nine percent said if Cho becomes the head of the Justice Ministry, the ongoing investigation by the prosecution into Cho and his family will not be carried out fairly, while 36 percent said the probe will be conducted in a fair manner.The poll was commissioned by a KBS program and conducted by Hankook Research.The survey had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.