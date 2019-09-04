S. Korea Maintains Top Spot in Shipbuilding Orders for 4th Month

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea retained the top place in global shipbuilding orders for the fourth consecutive month in August.According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Sunday, South Korean shipbuilders won orders equivalent to 735-thousand compensated gross tons (CGTs) last month, accounting for 73-point-five percent of the orders placed around the globe.South Korea maintained the top spot for the fourth straight month since May.In the first eight months of the year, South Korean shipbuilders came in second with orders amounting to four-point-64 million CGTs, accounting for 35 percent of global orders. China topped the list with five-point-02 million CGTs.However, South Korea ranked top in terms of the total amount of orders for eight months, which reached eleven-point-three billion dollars, while Chine came in second with ten-point-nine billion dollars.The ministry said that South Korean shipbuilders are keeping the dominant position as they are maintaining an edge in competitiveness in high value-added ships such as liquefied natural gas carriers and very large crude carriers (VLCC).