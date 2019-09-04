Moon in Deliberation on Appointment of Justice Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in is unlikely to announce the appointment of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk on Sunday.An official at the presidential office told Yonhap News on Sunday that the president will continue his deliberation while collecting opinions from officials within and outside the top office.Another official told reporters that nothing has been decided yet, including when the president will announce Cho's appointment, let alone whether the president will appoint the nominee.The National Assembly held a confirmation hearing of the nominee on Friday, but failed to adopt a report due to the disapproval from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party.The president is now legally allowed to appoint the nominee as the appointment does not require Assembly approval.