Seoul City to Expand Subway, Bus Operations during Chuseok Holidays

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul City on Sunday announced special transportation measures for the Chuseok holiday this week.On the Friday of Chuseok and the next day, the city government will expand operations of subway trains and intra-city buses into 2 a.m. the following day.During the holiday, buses on 129 routes passing through five major train stations and four bus terminals will extend operational hours.Buses that pass through a memorial park will also extend their period of operations on Friday and Saturday for people who visit the graves of relatives.From Tuesday to Sunday, the city will also increase the number of inter-city and long-distance buses departing from Seoul to local areas by an average of one-thousand-166 a day, transporting 40-thousand additional passengers a day.