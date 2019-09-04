Pompeo: Trump 'Very Disappointed' if Kim Does Not Return to Negotiating Table

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday that President Donald Trump will be "very disappointed" unless North Korean leader Kim Jong-un returns to the negotiating table.Pompeo said in an interview with ABC that the U.S. is hopeful that in the coming days or perhaps weeks it will be back at the negotiating table with North Korea, adding that Trump promised security and economic prosperity for the North.The top U.S. diplomat then said Trump would be very disappointed if Kim doesn't return to the negotiating table or conducts missile tests that are inconsistent with the agreements the two leaders made.The remarks come after a series of short-range ballistic missile tests by the North in recent months amid stalled nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang.