'Senior S. Korean Foreign Ministry Officials Visited US over GSOMIA'

Photo : YONHAP News

Two high-ranking Foreign Ministry officials reportedly visited the United States last week to explain South Korea's decision to terminate a military information-sharing agreement with Japan.According to sources in Seoul on Sunday, Kim Tae-jin, head of the North American Affairs bureau at the Foreign Ministry, visited Washington on Thursday with Kim Jung-han, who is in charge of Asian and Pacific affairs at the ministry.The two officials reportedly discussed with U.S. officials South Korea's decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) despite opposition from Washington.The officials, who rarely accompany one another on official business to the U.S., are thought to have told U.S. officials that Tokyo is largely responsible for Seoul's GSOMIA termination.They are also believed to have relayed Seoul's position that it may reconsider the decision if Japan withdraws its export curbs against South Korea.It is believed to be the first U.S. visit by high-ranking South Korean officials since Seoul decided to end the intel-sharing deal on August 22.