LKP Lawmaker Under Fire over Son's DUI

Photo : YONHAP News

Rep. Chang Je-won of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is under fire over his son's drunk driving, with rival parties calling for Chang's resignation.Chang Yong-joon, the lawmaker's rapper son who debuted as "NO:EL," crashed into a motorcycle with his vehicle early on Saturday in western Seoul. According to police, his blood-alcohol level was point-08 percent, high enough to get his license revoked.The 19-year-old music artist reportedly attempted to stop the victim from reporting the accident by offering a bribe and mentioning that his father is a lawmaker.The ruling Democratic Party and minor opposition parties on Sunday called for a thorough investigation, particularly into allegations that the lawmaker himself attempted to cover up the case by using his status.The parties said that if the allegations are found to be true, the lawmaker should resign his seat at the National Assembly.Rep. Chang recently participated in the confirmation hearing of justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and strongly criticized the nominee over allegations involving Cho's daughter.