Prosecutors Seek Arrest Warrants for Figures involved in Nominee's Private Equity Investment

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors on Monday sought arrest warrants for key figures involved in dubious private equity fund investments by justice minister nominee Cho Kuk and his family.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office requested an arrest warrant for the head of Co-Link Private Equity, which runs the private equity fund that received investments from Cho's family.The prosecution also sought a warrant for the head of a street lamp controller manufacturer, which received investments from the private equity.The head of the private equity fund, surnamed Lee, is accused of violating laws related to financial investment businesses, embezzling and abetting evidence destruction.The head of the street lamp controller manufacturer, surnamed Choi, is suspected of siphoning off about 500 million won from company coffers.