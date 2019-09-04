Typhoon Lingling Causes Casualties, Damage in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea announced that Typhoon Lingling killed five and injured three others as it made landfall in the country’s South Hwanghae Province this past weekend.The North's state-run Korean Central News Agency reported the casualties Sunday afternoon citing data compiled by the country's national emergency disaster committee.It added that around 460 houses and 15 public construction projects were damaged or inundated. Crops across some 46-thousand hectares of land were inundated or otherwise adversely affected.Typhoon Lingling passed directly through some of North Korea’s largest agricultural areas, and casualty figures and reported damages may increase as recovery work remains ongoing.