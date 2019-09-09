Pres. Moon Approves Appointment of Cho Kuk, 5 Other Top Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in formally appointed Cho Kuk as justice minister on Monday despite strong protests from opposition parties.Moon also approved the appointments of five other ministers or minister-level officials, including the heads of the Science and Information and Communications Technology Ministry and the Gender Equality and Family Ministry.The president also appointed new heads of the Korea Communications Commission, the Fair Trade Commission and the Financial Services Commission.The six newly-appointed figures all had undergone a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly but their confirmation hearing reports had not yet been adopted by parliament.The new ministers and minister-level officials are set to attend their first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.