Foreign Ministry Think Tank Chief Envisions Fourth N. Korea-U.S. Summit May Happen Early Next Year

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The chief of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy says that a fourth summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to take place early next year. He added that North Korea seems to be excluding South Korea in talks with the U.S. as it thinks Seoul is not properly persuading Washington to ease sanctions.Celina Yoon has more.Report: Washington and Pyongyang appear far from resuming working-level denuclearization talks despite widespread expectations that those discussions would resume following the impromptu meeting of the two leaders at the inter-Korean border on June 30.The chief of the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, Chancellor Kim Joon-hyung, said in an interview with KBS on Sunday that North Korea had expected the U.S. would come up with "new calculations" following the meeting.[Sound bite: Korea National Diplomatic Academy Chancellor Kim Joon-hyung (Korean)]"North Korea is not fond of working-level negotiations. It thinks it is unfavorable for North Korea as the U.S. will delve into details like nuclear inspections during working-level talks and force the leaders to make decisions on that. It wanted a top-down method instead, where leaders first make changes and those changes are turned into more details in working-level talks."Kim, who was appointed to head the academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month, said that North Korea is making it clear that it won't sit for negotiations unless there are tangible concessions suggested by U.S. President Donald Trump.While the two countries should make a compromise between the "big deal" that Washington wants and a "small deal" preferred by Pyongyang, Kim thinks a fourth meeting between the two leaders would likely occur early next year.The chancellor added the meeting may take place after North Korea rescinds its stated year-end deadline for a “bold decision” from Washington regarding nuclear talks.As for U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun's comment last week that South Korea and Japan may consider developing nuclear arsenals of their own if negotiation with North Korea fails, Kim said the remark should be interpreted as pressure on North Korea to return to the negotiating table.[Sound bite: Korea National Diplomatic Academy Chancellor Kim Joon-hyung (Korean)]"As far as I know, the U.S. is in principle opposed to nuclear armament of any country even in the case of its allies; hence, the comment should be seen as a pressuring message for North Korea..."The chancellor also remarked on North Korea's apparent decision to exclude South Korea from its talks with the U.S.Kim said Pyongyang seems to have determined that Seoul is failing to persuade Washington to ease sanctions in a way that would allow inter-Korean economic and tourism projects to restart, such as the Gaeseong Industrial Complex and Mt. Geumgang tours.He said, however, that Seoul has played a big role in mediating between the two sides and believes North Korea still hopes Seoul will induce Washington to make concessions conducive to dialogue.Kim will appear on KBS World Radio later this week for an exclusive, one-on-one discussion.Celina Yoon, KBS World Radio News.