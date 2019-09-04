S. Korea's Political Parties Give Mixed Reactions to Cho's Appointment

Photo : KBS News

South Korea's political parties gave mixed reactions to President Moon Jae-in's appointment of Cho Kuk as new justice minister.The ruling Democratic Party(DP) on Monday welcomed the appointment, saying Cho has the will and the expertise to carry on with the Moon administration's drive to reform the country's judiciary and the prosecution.Regarding the allegations of various misconduct involving Cho and his family, the DP urged the Cho family to take the opportunity for self-reflection and to return privileges they enjoyed back to society.The minor Justice Party said it respects Moon's decision to appoint Cho to complete the reform initiatives.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), on the other hand, criticized the president, accusing him of dismissing public concerns over impropriety allegations levied against Cho and his family and for pressuring the prosecution investigating those allegations in an attempt to “rule the nation.”Both the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace accused Moon of sowing division and conflict, while the Alliance for Alternative Politics of Change and Hope said it will keep an eye on the prosecution's probe.