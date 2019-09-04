Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.52%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained ten-point-42 points, or point-52 percent, on Monday. It ended the day at two-thousand-19-point-55.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing five-point-38 points, or point-85 percent, to close at 625-point-77 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-193 won.