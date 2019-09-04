US Coast Guard to Enter Capsized Ship to Rescue 4 S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says the U.S. Coast Guard will attempt to rescue four South Koreans trapped in a capsized cargo ship off the coast of the U.S.' east coast.A ministry official said Coast Guard members will mobilize on Monday evening Korea time to rescue the four Koreans at 7:30 p.m. The four are presumed to be in the engine room of the ship.The official said that smoke and flames that began inside the vessel have been extinguished while two tugboats are on site to prevent the ship, which is tilting to its portside at around 80 degrees, from moving further.A U.S. Coast Guard official earlier relayed that there was a response from within the vessel when workers tapped on the body of the ship from the outside.A lifeboat is on standby to continue communicating with those trapped inside the cargo ship.According to Seoul's Foreign Ministry, the Golden Bay, a car transport vessel that belongs to Hyundai Glovis, capsized in waters near a port at Brunswick, Georgia early Sunday morning U.S. time.The Golden Bay had 24 people on board and 20 have been safely rescued.Seoul will send an eight-member rapid response team to the site of the accident on Monday.