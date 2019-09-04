New Justice Minister Vows to Complete Prosecutorial Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

New Justice Minister Cho Kuk said he will strengthen the ministry’s oversight of the prosecution.Speaking at his inauguration ceremony at the government complex in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province on Monday, Cho said the Justice Ministry needs to do what it is supposed to do in order to reform the country’s judiciary and prosecution.He cited the proper exercise of authority over personnel affairs, legislation to guarantee prosecutorial reform and restrictions on investigations for the sake of public human rights as some potential measures to pursue.The former law professor, who had until earlier this year served as the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, said the ministry has until now been led by the prosecution and managed in the way prosecutors want.He warned that despite prosecutors' great power, they face no institutional controls.He warned that if excessive power is given to a particular group and there is no proper means to control that power, it could pose a threat to civil liberties.Stressing that his appointment is a temporary opportunity entrusted to him by the public, the minister vowed to use that opportunity to complete “irreversible” prosecutorial reform together with citizens, experts and ministry officials.