Bareunmirae Party Pledges All-Out Campaign against New Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has pledged all-out efforts against newly appointed Justice Minister Cho Kuk, including proposing a parliamentary motion to sack him and seeking a parliamentary inspection into the allegations surrounding him and his family.Hours after the former senior presidential secretary's appointment was announced on Monday, the opposition party held an emergency meeting and unanimously adopted a statement vowing a campaign to drive Cho out of the government.In the statement, Bareunmirae lawmakers criticized President Moon Jae-in for appointing him, calling it an “outright challenge” to the public.They argued that saying that there is no other way to reform the prosecution but to appoint what they called “a criminal suspect” is nonsense and an insult to the country’s judiciary system.The party also said it will form an alliance with all parties and politicians who share their thoughts.